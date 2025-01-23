Disturbing online materials allegedly offer glimpse into thoughts, potential motives of Nashville school shooting suspect

The alleged writings of the suspected shooter at Antioch High School in Nashville reveal the state of mind and possible motives for the deadly school shooting.

As Blaze News previously reported, the high school was placed on lockdown due to reports of gunshots being fired in the building around 11 a.m. local time Wednesday.

'I was so miserable. I wanted to kill myself. I just couldn't take anymore.'

The shooter — identified by police as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson — reportedly used a handgun to fire several shots in the school cafeteria.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that two students were shot. A male student suffered a wound after a bullet grazed him, but 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante was fatally shot. A third student suffered a facial wound due to a fall.

The shooter fatally shot himself in the head, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooter allegedly livestreamed the attack from multiple social media platforms, including Kick, which is similar to Twitch.

Kick confirmed the shooting was partially livestreamed on the platform but stressed that the account was "rapidly" banned and the content was quickly removed.

"We extend our thoughts to everyone impacted by this event," the company said in a statement on X. "Violence has no place on Kick. We are actively working with law enforcement and taking all appropriate steps to support their investigation."

WTVF-TV obtained documents said to be written by Henderson, which provided a possible glimpse into what he may have been thinking prior to the shooting.

He allegedly had a layout of the school in his documents. Henderson reportedly wrote that he "was ashamed to be black."

The Nashville Banner reported that Henderson wrote, "Candace Owens influenced me above all each time she spoke."

Henderson allegedly posted a flyer from the Goyim Defense League — which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a "small network of virulently anti-Semitic provocateurs" that has a mission to "expel Jews from America."

Posters from the GDL are seen stating that "every single aspect" of the Trump campaign, Biden administration, and mainstream media are "Jewish."

Henderson reportedly also expressed that he was "miserable" and suicidal for months.

"I was so miserable. I wanted to kill myself. I just couldn't take anymore. I am a worthless subhuman, a living breathing disgrace," he allegedly wrote in online comments on Nov. 18. "All my [in real life] friends outgrew me, act like they didn't f**king know me. Being me was so f**king humiliating. That's why I spend all day dissociating."

Henderson reportedly said that he didn't consider himself to be a victim of bullying.

'Today seems like a good day to die.'

Henderson — an Antioch student — purportedly said of his high school, "School is a daycare. It's just impossible for you to actually think. You say things because other people have said it before then go repeat ad nauseam somewhere else. In school, we're taught to wake up early, shut up, sit for long periods of hours, do tasks you hate, then repeat."

Henderson allegedly was influenced by other school shooters, including the transgender mass shooter who murdered three 9-year-old children and three adults in the 2023 shooting at the Covenant School — a private Christian elementary school in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville.

Henderson purportedly had a photo of the Covenant School shooter in his documents. He reportedly wrote that he did not intend to kill any law enforcement officers. His manifesto allegedly included a link to instructions on how to carry out a mass killing and ranked targets from easiest to most difficult.

The Tennessean reported that the 300-page document was posted on X and included several photos of Henderson, who reportedly praised Adolf Hitler and shared photos of previous school shootings.

The writer allegedly said the original plan would need to "speed up," and the goal would be to kill "at least 10 people."

A post on a Bluesky account linked in the document reportedly stated: "Today seems like a good day to die."

Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed there were "materials" on the internet that law enforcement is investigating.

"That's in the initial stages, but we’ll continue to follow up on that," Drake stated.

WTVF said it did not immediately receive a response to a request for comment from police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

