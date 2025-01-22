Nashville HS student, 17, fatally shoots girl in school cafeteria, wounds another girl, then fatally shoots himself: Police

A Nashville high school student, 17, fatally shot a fellow student — a girl — in the school cafeteria Wednesday, wounded another girl, and then fatally shot himself, police said.

The wounded girl was grazed in the shooting, WSMV-TV reported, and a fourth victim — a boy — suffered a facial injury but was not shot, police told the station.

Police said SWAT units have cleared Antioch High School, and police said there is no further threat to the public, the station added.

Metro Nashville Police urge parents to call 615-401-1712 for information regarding reunification, WSMV said. All students will be taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital (3754 Murfreesboro Pike) by bus including car riders.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement about the incident that unfolded around 11 a.m. local time Wednesday.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible," read the statement.

"This is an active crime scene and investigation. We will work with the MNPD to provide further updates as they become available," they added.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were assisting with the investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also responded to the shooting.

You can view a video report here about the shooting.

Nashville was the site of the 2023 shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school on the campus of Covenant Presbyterian Church. A trans-identifying person fatally shot three children and three adults before being gunned down by police responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

