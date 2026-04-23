Navy secretary abruptly fired despite ongoing Iran blockade

Navy Secretary John Phelan departed from the Department of War as the United States continues to carry out the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon confirmed the abrupt shakeup in a post on X where spokesman Sean Parnell thanked Phelan for his service, noting that he will be leaving the administration "effective immediately." Parnell did not disclose the reason for Phelan's apparent firing but announced that Undersecretary Hung Cao will become the acting secretary in the interim.

'Some reports claim that Phelan's departure was far from voluntary.'

"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," Parnell said in a statement. "On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy."

"We wish him well in his future endeavors."

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Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Most reports claim that Phelan's departure was far from voluntary, noting that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had been frustrated with the pace of the Navy's shipbuilding. Prior to the war with Iran, Hegseth had been conducting the "Arsenal of Freedom" tour where the secretary would visit various defense contractors, including shipbuilding facilities, and urge builders to "go hard, go fast."

Hegseth gave Phelan the option to resign or to be forced out, CNN reported.

Phelan reportedly questioned whether this directive came from President Donald Trump, leading him to seek a meeting with the commander in chief. In doing so, Trump confirmed to Phelan that he was no longer going to continue serving in the role.

Phelan is not the only military leader to exit the Pentagon in recent weeks. Hegseth similarly fired Army Chief of Staff Randy George earlier in April.

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