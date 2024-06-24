Navy women's lacrosse team goes viral for pro-America locker room video fans can't get enough of

The ladies of the Naval Academy's lacrosse team are being celebrated for their patriotism showcased in a viral locker room video.

The women's college team is shown in the dressing room singing along with the patriotic song "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by legendary country music artist Toby Keith.

The video showed the girls getting pumped up to the lyrics before a semifinal game in the Patriot League, with freshman midfielder Sydney Beitler, a Darnestown, Maryland, native, leading the song.

The team is circled around Beitler and senior goalie Anne Culicerto (Charlotte, North Carolina) as they sing the lyrics to the hit song.

Some of the patriotic lyrics include:



"American girls and American guys

We'll always stand up and salute, we'll always recognize

When we see Old Glory flyin' there's a lot of men dead

So we can sleep in peace at night when we lay down our head

My daddy served in the Army where he lost his right eye

But he flew a flag out in our yard 'til the day that he died

He wanted my mother, my brother, my sister, and me

To grow up and live happy in the land of the free

Now this nation that I love has fallen under attack

A mighty sucker punch came flying in from somewhere in the back

Soon as we could see it clearly through our big black eye

Man, we lit up your world like the Fourth of July."

The inspirational pregame ritual clearly worked, as the Navy team went on to beat Holy Cross 19-5.



Many of the viewers were ecstatic with the amount of love the girls were showing for their country, given how often sporting events have been chosen as a political battleground in recent history.

"The U.S.A. will be guided by a great group of young officers when these women graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy. We're not in as bad a shape as we sometimes think we are," a viewer wrote on X.

"Everyone should watch this and listen to real women. God bless the USA and the Navy women's lacrosse team," another viewer wrote, seemingly in reference to the issue of men playing in women's sports.

"Great girls, with great parents, and great taste in music. What could be better than this?" an elated fan said.

The Navy team finished the prior season ranked No. 22 in the country and even higher, at No. 20, in a media poll.

Players Alyssa Daley and Emily Messinese were rewarded by being named to the Inside Lacrosse All-American team, the same organization that provides the college rankings.

