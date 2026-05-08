NBC News is getting obliterated over this unbelievably BIASED post about Kyle Rittenhouse

A bizarre post from NBC News about Kyle Rittenhouse has led to the news outlet getting absolutely crushed by critics for blatant bias.

Rittenhouse became a hero on the right after he went to a violent anti-police protest in Wisconsin in 2020 and shot three men who were attacking him, killing two of them. A jury later acquitted him on charges related to the shooting.

'This tweet is objectively insane.'

While reporting on a recent development with Rittenhouse involving a spider bite, NBC News whitewashed the 2020 riot and insinuated that he may actually be guilty.

"Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained fame for opening fire at a 2020 civil rights rally in Wisconsin, was hospitalized after he was bitten by a venomous spider, the noted firearms enthusiast says," read the post from NBC.

Critics of the mainstream media pounced on the description as the latest manifestation of media bias.

"This post is a good example of liberal legacy media disinformation," responded journalist Andy Ngo.

"It is always a challenge to decide whether NBC employees are moronic or lying gutter scum. Maybe it’s just always both," replied media critic Dan Gainor.

"Wow how illiterate could you actually be? I have not seen a more ignorant take in a very long time. Even for NBC, this stands out," said another critic on the X platform.

"Look, people can have different views of Rittenhouse and his actions. But this tweet is objectively insane," read another popular post.

"The wordsmithing of this headline is exactly the reason people hate and distrust the MSM," said another user. "Leftist shills and hacks, virtually indistinguishable from Pravda. Zero journalistic objectivity or integrity."

The NBC News post went viral with more than 4.8 million views in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse sued by estate of the convicted child molester he blew away in self-defense

Others used the occasion to register their animosity against Rittenhouse.

"Is the spider ok?" replied one user.

The NBC report also neglected to tell its readers that one of the people killed by Rittenhouse was a convicted child molester and the other had committed violence against family members and struggled with bipolar disorder.

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