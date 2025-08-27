Woman shot in the face and dead man found in home where 2 children were sleeping safely, police say

North Carolina police are investigating a lethal incident involving a woman who was found shot in the face in Mount Holly early Saturday morning.

The Mount Holly Police Department said it was called to the home on Tomberlin Road at about 1:20 a.m. Police found a woman with the gunshot wound at the home of her next-door neighbor.

The children were placed in the custody of their family members.

The woman was breathing and conscious despite the injury. Neighbors told police that the woman said she ran to the neighbors' house after the man shot her.

When police investigated the woman's home, they found a dead man inside, but it was unclear how he died. Police also found two children who were safe asleep in separate bedrooms in the upstairs of the home.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound to her face.

Police said there was no threat to the community based on the evidence they collected at the home. They added that the investigation was ongoing but that they were not releasing any more information about the case. No arrests have been made in the case.

WSOC-TV reported that the dead man was identified as Montana Ennenga.

Mount Holly is a suburb of Charlotte with about 17,500 residents in Gaston County.

