FBI concluded Dem operative lied to Congress about her role in Crossfire Hurricane scheme, declassified records show

Newly declassified records reportedly show that a key figure in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation lied to Congress about her involvement in the scheme to accuse Donald Trump of Russian collusion during his first presidential campaign.

The documents were released by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa as a part of the Senate Judiciary Committee probe into the origins of the collusion narrative.

'The DOJ’s inaction on Nellie Ohr’s criminal referral — despite the obviously incriminating evidence provided in the FBI’s own analysis — undermines public trust in the rule of law.'

The FBI analysis from 2019 was declassified at Grassley's request, through his role as the chair of the Judiciary Committee.

It documents the evidence that Nellie Ohr, researcher for Fusion GPS, had lied during sworn testimony before Congress about the opposition research firm that had been hired by the Democratic National Committee as well as the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

In one instance, Ohr testified that she had taken ham radio classes before hiring on at Fusion GPS, but it was later discovered that she had taken the classes during her employment at the firm.

Grassley said the FBI analysis concluded that Ohr had lied but that the DOJ declined to prosecute her at the time. He also claimed the FBI prevented agents from "reviewing all relevant information necessary to perform a full analysis" of Ohr's allegedly criminal testimony.

In addition to several alleged lies Ohr told in her testimony, the analysis found reasonable evidence to conclude that Ohr "may have been involved" with drafting parts of the infamous Steele dossier, as well as conspiring with her husband, Bruce Ohr, who worked as an associate deputy attorney general at the Justice Department, to pass her work on to FBI officials.

“By lying to Congress, Nellie Ohr showed contempt for congressional oversight and the American people. What’s more, the FBI and DOJ’s failure to hold Ohr accountable for appearing to commit multiple felonies and its obstructive conduct against agents that sought additional information reveals the agencies’ deeply disturbing political bias," said Grassley in a statement released Wednesday.

"Ohr never suffered consequences for advancing the phony Trump-Russia narrative and attempting to cover up her involvement in the hoax. Yet time and again, the American justice system has been weaponized against President Trump and his associates with reckless abandon," he added.

He went on to praise FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for their part in releasing the 43-page document from 2019.

“The DOJ’s inaction on Nellie Ohr’s criminal referral — despite the obviously incriminating evidence provided in the FBI’s own analysis — undermines public trust in the rule of law," he concluded.

In 2023, Special Counsel John Durham concluded in his report that the FBI had been biased against Trump when it investigated the allegations of Russian collusion and that the agency had found no evidence to substantiate the Steele dossier.

