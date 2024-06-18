Netanyahu goes after Biden: 'Give us the tools and we'll finish the job'

Editor's note: The headline was updated 6/18/24 at 4:35 p.m. from "Netanyahu goes after Biden: Gives us the weapons to finish the job"



Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly called out President Joe Biden's administration for withholding weapons shipments amid the ongoing war against Hamas and strained relations between the U.S. and Israel.

In a video posted to X on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he was visiting Israel that while the Middle Eastern nation is thankful for the support the U.S. has provided, it is "inconceivable" certain weapons have been withheld over the past few months.

'We genuinely do not know what he is talking about.'

"Israel, America's closet ally, fighting for its life, fighting against Iran, and our other common enemies. Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case, it should be the case," Netanyahu explained.

"During World War II, [Winston] Churchill told the United States, gives us the tools, we'll do the job. I say, give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster," he added.

Netanyahu's video highlights the frosty relationship he has with Biden, as the U.S. president has faced heavy backlash from within his base for the continued U.S. support to Israel. After months of far-left protests, in the streets and on college campuses, Biden halted weapons to pressure Israel to not continue certain operations in the Gaza Strip.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to the video, "We genuinely do not know what he is talking about. There is one shipment that was paused, everything else is moving."

Biden had previously told CNN he would stop sending artillery shells and bombs if the Israeli military invaded Rafah to prevent further loss of civilian life. The pressure is also on preventing the opening of a second front to the north with Israel's border with Lebanon. Hezbollah has ramped up their months-long attacks, targeting towns and causing wildfires.

Netanyahu is set to give an address to Congress on July 24. Far-left protesters are planning on surrounding the Capitol building and shutting down Washington, D.C., during his visit.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!