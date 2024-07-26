New 9/11 footage revealed, man explains why he released never-before-seen video 2 decades later

New, never-before-seen video of the World Trade Center towers collapsing on September 11, 2001, has surfaced.

On Tuesday, Kei Sugimoto uploaded previously unseen footage of the 9/11 terror attacks. At the time of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sugimoto was a 24-year-old living in New York City.

'This was no ordinary accident.'

Sugimoto said the video was taken from the roof of a building on 64 St. Marks Place in Staten Island, which is about seven miles from where the World Trade Center was located at the time.

To capture the tragic footage, Sugimoto used a Sony VX2000 with a teleconverter.



Sugimoto uploaded three versions of the historic footage to YouTube this week.

The six-minute condensed video shows the smoldering Twin Towers before they collapsed after the two jetliners crashed into them (which you can watch here).

There is a six-minute clip that has been upscaled in video quality (which you can watch here).

Sugimoto also shared a video that is nearly an hour long that shows the catastrophic events of 9/11 (which you can watch here).

The newly released 9/11 videos have gone viral and racked up nearly half of a million views on YouTube and millions more views on other social media platforms, such as X and Rumble.

Sugimoto decided to start recording the events of September 11 after realizing that the plane colliding into the World Trade Center was "no ordinary accident."

He added: "If I remember correctly. I think I ran to get my video camera after seeing the second plane crash sensing that this was no ordinary accident."

In the YouTube comments of the video, Sugimoto was asked why he uploaded the 9/11 footage more than two decades after the catastrophe that changed the world forever.

Sugimoto responded, "I was cleaning my closet and found boxes full of Hi-8, Digital-8, and DV tapes."

"When trying to play them back I noticed that maybe about a 3rd of them had demagnetized over time and were either blank, or suffering from major data corruption," he continued. "After researching online I learned that video tapes are not immune from age even when stored in ideal conditions, so I frantically started to digitize them."

Sugimoto concluded, "Thus I'm just uploading the video now."

