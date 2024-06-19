New Jersey city cops to cite parents for kids' unruly behavior after spate of violence, 'civil unrest' in neighboring areas

A city along the South Jersey Shore has taken preemptive measures after teens in surrounding areas have engaged in "civil unrest" and even violence in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, the Margate City Police Department announced that officers would be strictly enforcing a parental responsibility ordinance that allows cops to cite parents when their unsupervised children disturb the city's peace. According to the announcement, unaccompanied minors caught engaging in unlawful behavior, putting their safety at risk, or ignoring the commands of police officers will be taken to the station, where parents or guardians must come pick them up.

'These kids have little to no respect for anyone. No respect for themselves, no respect for their friends, and no respect for police, officials, [or] adults.'

The parental responsibility ordinance addresses misbehavior such as loitering, playing in vacant lots or wharves, or strolling down the street after curfew. The curfew extends from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.



A parent or guardian's first proxy offense will result in a fine between $100 and $1,000 and/or up to 90 days of community service. In some cases, a judge may even sentence a parent and child to perform the community service together. The minor may also be criminally charged, if appropriate.

"We, and other police departments and public officials in the state, have asked parents to better supervise their children over the past few years. To date, those calls have been met with limited, or no, success leading us to take this action to ensure the safety of those in the community," MCPD wrote.

"We are pushed to our limit."

Neighboring areas have already suffered several instances of public unrest on account of unruly teens. Over Memorial Weekend, the City of Wildwood had to declare a temporary state of emergency after teens began participating in "numerous incidents of civil unrest," prompting Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. to ban backpacks and other large bags on the boardwalk and on beaches.

"These kids have little to no respect for anyone," Troiano said. "No respect for themselves, no respect for their friends, and no respect for police, officials, [or] adults — just a total lack of respect for any form of authority, and it's become an issue where we cannot enforce the laws."

That same weekend, a young person in nearby Ocean City was stabbed after a fight broke out among a large group of teenagers. Thankfully, the victim suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

Following that incident, longtime Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan said: "Ocean City will always be welcoming to all guests, but I want to send a clear message to parents and to teens: 'If you don't want to behave, don't come.'"

Residents of Margate City are hopeful that enforcing the ordinance will help keep the peace in their city. "It might get some kids a little scared," one teen admitted. An area mom believes that parents will now "keep an eye on their kids."

"It's tough, but they have to."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!