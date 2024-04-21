New Jersey female teacher, 38, accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl, school received bomb threats

A New Jersey middle school teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. After the allegations came to light, bomb threats were made against the female teacher and the school.

Marlboro Memorial Middle School teacher Jenna Sciabica, 38, was charged with one count of harassment-offensive touching. The charge carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.

The teacher was hit with the charge after the Marlboro Police Department conducted a month-long investigation, which included a review of surveillance camera footage, interviews, and written statements, according to NewJersey.com. The Marlboro Police Department consulted the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office before charging the teacher.

Sciabica's attorney, Mitchell Ansell, called the allegations "outrageous and defamatory."

"Jenna intends to plead not guilty and vigorously defend herself in court," Ansell said in a statement. "We are confident that once a judge hears all the facts in this case, Jenna will be completely exonerated and her good name, character, and reputation be restored."

Ansell added, "There was absolutely nothing illegal, improper or immoral about the interaction between Jenna and this student on March 13, 2024. Quite frankly, it’s outrageous and defamatory for Jenna to have been accused of committing a crime.”

Ansell noted that Sciabica "has been dedicated to the education of students for over 15 years" and "has never had any prior allegations and/or accusations filed against her and has an exemplary record."

Sciabica has reportedly known the alleged victim for three years.

"Jenna has a very close relationship with this student’s family, even going as far as having been invited into their home on numerous occasions," Ansell stated.

The statement read, "Sadly, as a result of these false and baseless accusations, Jenna and her family have been the victim of bomb and death threats."

School officials allegedly informed the police that the teacher inappropriately touched the student over the clothes. Following the accusations, Sciabica was immediately placed on leave by the school district.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, action was taken, and the staff member in question was immediately removed from her position,” Superintendent Michael Ballone said in a letter to parents sent on Wednesday.

However, the mother of the alleged victim is furious about the response to the accusations.

On Tuesday night, the mother of the purported victim blasted the school board over the alleged teacher sex scandal and levied sexual assault accusations against Sciabica.

The mother said the female teacher "groped" her 13-year-old daughter in a hallway. She called Sciabica a "predator" who "sexually abused" her daughter.

During the Marlboro Board of Education meeting, the mother blamed the school for "failing to prevent the atrocity that happened down that hallway" to her daughter.

The mother said in a statement, "While we are happy that action is finally being taken, we are disappointed at the charge. It seems like they rushed to make it seem like they’re doing something. We are hopeful they will do the right thing for our family and community."

On Thursday, someone made a bomb threat against the school. The school was closed and police launched a search but did not find any explosives.

There was another bomb threat at the school on Friday. Authorities did not find a bomb.

Police said there was a good possibility of a connection between the sexual assault accusations and the bomb threats.

