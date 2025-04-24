New sob story emerges after previous deportee rounded up by immigration agents

A new illegal alien sob story has emerged that may prompt liberals to pivot from the failing "Maryland man" story regarding MS-13 associate Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, federal agents arrested Martin Majin outside his barber shop in Pomona, California, located midway between San Bernardino and Los Angeles. Majin's son, Miguel Majin, shared video of the apprehension on Instagram, pleading for "help."

Miguel also admitted to KABC that his dad came to the US illegally in 1987.

The video shows two federal vehicles boxing Martin in just after he arrives at his business. Several agents then alight from their vehicles, and most appear to be carrying a weapon. Martin raises his hands as at least one agent briefly points his weapon in Martin's direction, but the rest appear to keep their firearms angled toward the ground.

Calo News, an outlet dedicated to the "Latino/a/x communities," reported that "all" the agents "point[ed] their guns at" Martin. The outlet also included a screenshot of the surveillance footage with the caption "seven agents pointing guns at Martin Majin Leon," even though the screenshot does not show seven agents pointing guns at him.

Nevertheless, Miguel Majin repeatedly insisted that his dad was taken away by Border Patrol at "gunpoint" and characterized the agents' actions as "excessive force." A 2024 Customs and Border Protection policy regarding use of force implies that carrying firearms is standard protocol for agents.

Miguel also repeatedly claimed on the Instagram video that his father had not broken any laws. "You know my dad's not a criminal," he said.

"My dad's not a criminal," he stated again a minute or so later. "He has a family business. He does his taxes and pays taxes, and this is how he's treated."

"We knew, we knew this was going to happen to criminals, to rapists, to people that really have a bad record. Donald Trump wants to deport those people," he told KABC. "But why my dad? He is a working man."

However, Miguel also admitted to KABC that his dad came to the U.S. illegally in 1987. Martin and his wife then opened a barber shop and raised seven children in the U.S. Whether Martin's wife and their children are U.S. citizens is unclear.

Martin Majin must have eventually applied for a green card, because his application was denied and he was deported from the country in 2009. If KABC learned the reason for the denial of Martin's green card application, the outlet did not report it.

But the outlet did euphemistically mention that three years after his deportation, Martin Majin "returned" to the U.S. and "has lived a quiet life ever since." Since Martin was a previous deportee whose green card application was denied, he almost assuredly crossed the border illegally again when he "returned" in 2012.

The Mexican Consulate called the Majin family to let them know that Martin was taken to a holding facility in Calexico.

Miguel suspects that the DMV may have tipped off federal agents about his dad's illegal status after Martin visited the agency to renew his driver's license earlier this month.

"We are not sure if they [gave] information to Border Patrol or something, but he barely got his renewed license, not even a week ago, and then this happens," Miguel said, according to Calo News.

"We are confident the DMV is working with Border Patrol," Miguel added to KABC.

The California DMV did not respond to a request for comment from Calo News and told KABC that it was preparing a statement.

Miguel also pointed a finger at Pomona police, who denied any involvement in an immigration-related raid at Home Depot that likewise occurred in Pomona on Tuesday morning. CBP claimed that multiple criminal illegal aliens were apprehended in that raid.

"Agents conducted an operation in Pomona targeting an illegal alien with an active arrest warrant. During the operation, nine additional illegal aliens were encountered and taken into custody. Several of those apprehended had prior charges, including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, immigration violations, and DUI," CBP said in a statement.

An individual who reportedly managed to evade capture during that raid later sobbed to the news about his experience. "I arrived here, and when I started seeing the scene, I started crying. The tears started leaving," the man said in a language other than English. "We are here. We are human beings. We're only here to support ourselves and maintain our families."

Border czar Tom Homan warned back in January that even though the Trump administration was targeting violent criminals for deportation, no illegal immigrants could consider themselves safe. The administration has since strongly encouraged illegal immigrants to self-deport, even promising that those who self-deport may have the chance to return legally.

