Boss of MS-13 associate championed by Democrats was human trafficker: Report

Democrats have centered their opposition to the Trump administration's deportation of foreign gangsters under the Alien Enemies Act on the case of MS-13 associate Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national sent packing on March 15.

The tale they have attempted to tell with the assistance of willing elements of the liberal media is one of an innocent "Maryland man" traduced — an immigrant wrongfully detained, wrongfully deported, and wrongfully imprisoned in his home country.

While this narrative has already collapsed under the weight of numerous troubling facts about Abrego Garcia — his illegal entry into the U.S.; his admitted failure to appear for hearings on traffic violations; the domestic abuse allegations lodged against him; his affiliation with a terrorist gang; and the determination by two courts that he poses a danger to the community — it appears there is yet more dirt on the supposed innocent whom Democrats seek to bring back into the United States.

According to court and Homeland Security Department intelligence documents reviewed by Just the News, the vehicle Abrego Garcia was driving when pulled over by police in 2022 was owned by a human trafficker.

'Vehicle is used by HSI Baltimore target in human smuggling/trafficking operation.'

The Tennessee Star revealed in a damning report last week that Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled Abrego Garcia over in late 2022 for driving erratically and discovered that he was transporting seven passengers from Texas to Maryland.

The THP officer realized that the Salvadoran national, who did not have a valid driver's license at the time, was on a terrorist watch list but not on a deportation list. One of Abrego Garcia's passengers also was apparently on a terrorist watch list.

The officer, concerned that the MS-13 associate was engaged in human trafficking — his suspicion piqued by the passengers' lack of luggage — notified the Biden FBI, which instructed him to take pictures of Abrego Garcia and his passengers, then to release them.

At the time, DHS intelligence created a record of the encounter.

Documents reviewed by Just the News indicate that the black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that Abrego Garcia was driving had been flagged by the Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore field office as belonging to a suspected human trafficker.

"Vehicle is used by HSI Baltimore target in human smuggling/trafficking operation. Vehicle makes trips to southern border to pick up noncitizens," said the record.

The DHS identified the owner of the SUV that Abrego Garcia was driving as Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes — an illegal alien from Mexico who Abrego Garcia told a state trooper was his boss.

Hernandez Reyes pleaded guilty on June 4, 2020, to smuggling illegal aliens.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi indicated that Hernandez Reyes was pulled over on Dec. 4, 2019, in a white minivan he had rented, which was carrying seven illegal aliens — including three who were previously deported or removed from the U.S. — from Houston, Texas, to different locations around the country.

Abrego Garcia's alleged boss was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment and three years of supervised release. Following his prison sentence, he was scheduled for removal proceedings.

It appears the illegal alien whom Democrats are desperate to return to the U.S. may have picked up where his alleged boss left off.

Despite Abrego Garcia's record, Democrats continue to throw their support behind him.

Democratic Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled last week at taxpayers' expense to El Salvador, where he demanded Abrego Garcia's release from the country's Terrorism Confinement Center and shared an intimate moment with the Salvadoran national over drinks.

On Monday, Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia (Calif.), Maxwell Frost (Fla.), Yassamin Ansari (Ariz.), and Maxine Dexter (Ore.) followed in Van Hollen's footsteps but were denied a similar opportunity to dine with the MS-13 associate. Before returning to the U.S., they impotently demanded that President Donald Trump "bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia home now."

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg rushed to defend the MS-13 associate on Sunday, telling Trump's former chief of staff Reince Priebus, "This was not an MS-13 gang member, and you damn well know that. He was not."

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's daughter recently appeared to liken Abrego Garcia to Jesus Christ and suggested that "this administration would have already taken [Jesus] and removed him from this country without due process."

