David Hogg loses it on Reince Priebus as DNC vice chair defends alleged MS-13 gang member

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg went after Reince Priebus, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, after Priebus indicated on ABC News the recently deported El Salvadoran man Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member.

Priebus started off by saying if Hogg were a vice chair of the Republican National Committee and spending money to unseat incumbents in safe seats, he would remove Hogg from the position. Priebus did say he agreed with Hogg on the fact that the Democratic Party has been having serious issues in mounting opposition to the Trump administration and is currently leaderless.

'We are a land of law and order.'

"It doesn't get any worse than that. You're defending Harvard. You're traveling to El Salvador for MS-13 gang members," Priebus said about the Democrats' current strategy.

"Let me push back against that. This was not an MS-13 gang member, and you damn well know that. He was not," Hogg said as he stared intently at Priebus.

"Oh, come on," Priebus replied as Hogg continued to rant about the issue.

"In America we have due process, and we are a land of law and order. We are a land of law and order. And this administration is repeatedly showing time and time again they do not care about what the Supreme Court says, they do not care about the rule of law, and you cannot defend sending people to another country where they don't have rights," Hogg said in a loud voice.

Priebus pointed to recent polling by CNN showing that a majority of Americans favor deporting all illegal immigrants as an indicator of why Hogg and his party are "losing [their] effort."

While Hogg has been in hot water among Democrats for planning to primary House Democrats in safe districts who are not radical enough for him, his impassioned defense of Abrego Garcia is in line with the party.

Politico reported that Democrats the outlet spoke to said the "real-life implications of Trump’s deportation of the native Salvadoran offer an opening to turn what could be an esoteric argument about democratic rights into a vivid cautionary tale."

