Tim Walz's daughter says Trump would have deported Jesus Christ for being an MS-13 gang member, calls right-wingers 'dumb'

The daughter of Minnesota Democrat governor and failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz declared that if Jesus Christ were living in the United States today, President Donald Trump's administration would claim he was part of the deadly MS-13 gang and deport him.

Hope Walz, the 24-year-old daughter of Tim Walz, posted a controversial video on TikTok, where she alleged that the Trump administration would claim Jesus Christ was an MS-13 gang member as a way to deport him.

Hope called people who lean right 'dumb' and described President Trump as the 'king felon in chief.'

"If Jesus were alive today and in the United States, this administration would have already taken him and removed him from this country without due process," Hope Walz said.

Hope Walz added that the Trump administration would have "claimed he was a member of the MS-13 gang as a way to try to justify not giving him due process, as if there's any justifiable reason for not giving anybody due process."

"But yeah, people don't want to talk about that," Hope added. "Some people don't want to talk about that. It truly is baffling how clear and laid out everything is, and there are still people standing by it."

"I believe in the good of people and like humanity, humans, you know ... deep down at our core. Like, we care about each other ... but that's really being tested," the daughter of the Minnesota governor continued. "Because how anyone is okay with this is terrifying to me."

Walz seemed to be referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal alien who was deported to El Salvador and is suspected of being a member of the violent MS-13 gang.

Democrats have been up in arms over Garcia's deportation, arguing that the alleged gang member wasn't provided with due process.

As Blaze News reported, four congressional Democrats arrived in El Salvador on Monday in an effort to pressure the return of Garcia to the United States.

Members of Trump's administration have been ardently defending the polarizing deportation.

At a press conference at the White House earlier this month, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele proclaimed that he would not be returning Garcia.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a recent statement, "The mainstream media has peddled a sob story about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The facts are that he is an illegal alien from El Salvador, an MS-13 gang member, and has a history of violence."

DHS records show that the Salvadoran national was suspected of human trafficking in 2022 and has been accused of domestic violence against his wife.

"Jennifer Vasquez, Garcia’s wife, petitioned for an order of protection against him," the DHS said. "She claimed he punched her, scratched her, and ripped off her shirt, and bruised her."

The Department of Homeland Security stated that two judges found that Garcia was a member of MS-13. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement noted the "extreme violence" committed by MS-13.

“One of the largest and most violent criminal organizations in the United States is MS-13, which has over 10,000 members in as many as 40 states,” ICE states. “The gang is known for its extreme violence, including its brutal initiation rituals and acts of intimidation and retaliation against rival gangs, law enforcement officials, and community members.:

In another recent TikTok video regarding deportations of illegal aliens, Hope Walz called people who lean right "dumb" and described President Trump as the "king felon in chief."

Hope then claimed that if the government deported illegal immigrants, it could also round up American citizens.

Hope lashed out, "I understand that some people lack empathy, which is f**king terrible, but what's bizarre to me is the fact that they're doing this to some people right now means that they could do it to all people."

"Okay, don't care about another human being, your time of judgment will come regarding that, but care about your f**king self because this could happen to anybody." Hope ranted. "And it's f**king horrible!"

Hope Walz has nearly 440,000 followers and more than 5 million views on her TikTok account.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!