New York to free prisoners over staffing crisis — 'large number' of inmates may qualify

New York is preparing to release prison inmates, citing a severe staffing shortage following a corrections officer strike.

A Monday memo from Department of Corrections Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III directed prison leaders to identify inmates for early release to address the "current staffing crisis."

'In the litany of dumb ideas I've seen over the years, this one takes the cake as it's a recipe for disaster for public safety.'

Those eligible for release must "meet the statutory requirements," he wrote. Those who have committed violent felony offenses or sex offenses will not qualify. Eligible inmates must have an "identified approved residence" and only have up to 110 days left on their sentences.

Martuscello stated that he expects a "large number" of New York inmates to qualify for the state's early release.

"Due to the large number of individuals who are potentially eligible, we will issue multiple approval lists on an ongoing basis," he wrote. "The individual will be directed to report to their assigned parole officers for an initial intake within 24 hours of their transition to the outcount."

The announcement comes on the heels of thousands of prison guards participating in a 22-day strike that began in mid-February and ended last month when the guards' union reached a deal with the state.

Martuscello called the work stoppage "illegal," stating that termination letters were sent to more than 2,000 corrections officers who had refused to return to work after the agreement was reached.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D) called in National Guard troops to provide support amid the staffing crisis.

Republican state lawmakers urged the governor to rehire the fired prison guards instead of releasing inmates.

State Sen. Jim Tedisco (R) stated that he thought the announcement was "an April Fools' joke."

"In the litany of dumb ideas I've seen over the years, this one takes the cake as it's a recipe for disaster for public safety," Tedisco wrote. "And what an insult to crime victims by chopping 110 days off the sentences of these inmates."

"What on earth is this governor doing?" he continued. "We don't have an on-time state budget, so she's clearly not appropriately focusing on getting that part of her job done."

State Sen. George Borrello (R) called the move "yet another example of the staggering mismanagement and neglect" of public safety by the governor.

A spokesperson for Hochul responded to Martuscello's decision to release inmates, stating the governor's "top priority is the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers."

"The governor is aware of Commissioner Martuscello's memo and supports his efforts to safely address staffing shortages and personnel concerns," the spokesperson told the Times Union.