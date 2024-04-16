Homeowner shoots one intruder, other intruder commits suicide during 'targeted' home invasion, California police say

California police are investigating a bizarre alleged home invasion that was thwarted by an armed homeowner and led to one suspect getting shot and the other committing suicide.

The Newport Beach Police Department said they were called to the site of a possible home invasion at about 4:45 in the morning on Tuesday. The caller had indicated to police that someone in the home had shot one of the two suspects involved in the invasion.

When they arrived at the home on Vista Luci, they found a man with multiple gunshot injuries outside with a shotgun next to him. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and he is expected to survive.

Police then began a search for the second suspect in the home invasion.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department was able to find the second suspect hiding in bushes near the home. A short time later, he was found to have apparently killed himself by shooting himself in the head.

Sgt. Steve Oberon with the NBPD told reporters in a media briefing that they believed the incident was not a random home invasion but was a targeted incident.

He went on to say that they believe the family knew either both of the suspects or one of them and that the incident was not necessarily a robbery.

News helicopter footage showed the large police response as several armed officers from the SWAT team approached the front door and searched the second floor.

The man shot the two suspects with a 9mm rifle, according to police, and he was in the home with two females and a child.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill issued a forceful statement against anyone who was considering committing crimes in his city.

"I can tell you right now, if you come into Newport Beach to commit a crime, we will defend ourselves, and today is an example of that," said O'Neill.

KTTV-TV reported that the home was located inside a wealthy and exclusive Pelican Heights neighborhood. The gated community is guarded by private security patrols 24 hours a day. Police believe the suspects gained access to the home because they were known to the intended victims.

Here's a news report about the incident:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

