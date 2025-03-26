Former NFL player arrested in massive dogfighting bust involving 190 pit bulls, DOJ says

The FBI busted the largest dogfighting ring in the bureau's history and nabbed a former NFL running back while seizing 190 pit bulls.

The Department of Justice said 54-year-old LeShon Eugene Johnson was indicted for allegedly operating the dogfighting ring at a large-scale breeding and trafficking operation in Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma.

The 54-year-old running back was drafted to play for the Green Bay Packers in 1994 and went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals as well as the New York Giants.

Johnson's alleged operation was called "Mal Kant Kennels" and included the breeding of dogfight champions. The DOJ said that Johnson benefited financially from the business and also furthered the growth of the dogfighting industry.

Court filings indicate that investigators were able to recover evidence from Johnson's phone including a Facebook page and emails discussing pedigrees of the dogs, as well as Cash App history.

If convicted, Johnson faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

Johnson pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2004 for an operation he called “Krazyside Kennels."

“The FBI views animal cruelty investigations as a precursor to larger, organized crime efforts, similar to trafficking and homicides," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "This is yet another push in the FBI's crackdown of violent offenders harming our most innocent.”

