Suspect flees to Mexico after dumping refrigerator with body of his girlfriend in New Jersey forest, police say

Police arrested a man who fled to Mexico after the body of his girlfriend was found in a refrigerator in a forest in New Jersey in December.

The remains were found in Belleplain State Forest on Dec. 22 in Dennis Township in Cape May County. Police released a description of the woman that included her distinctive tattoos in order to identify her. They said she had a tattoo of a koi fish on her back and a rose on her hip.

Police also posted images of a distinctive yoga mat and necklace that were found at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Camden County Prosecutor's office said in a post on social media that the woman's boyfriend, 45-year-old Christopher Blevins, had been charged with murder.

The woman had been identified as 50-year-old Laura Hughes of Runnemede, and prosecutors initially charged Blevins with second-degree desecration of a corpse and hindering apprehension in the third degree on Jan. 3, according to police.

Blevins allegedly turned himself into police in Mexico City, Mexico, who handed him over to authorities in San Diego, California.

He reportedly told police that he had been involved in a "violent incident" in New Jersey and "may have killed someone in a bar fight."

Blevins is awaiting extradition from San Diego to New Jersey, where he faces first-degree murder charges.

Police said that they were able to obtain surveillance video from August that showed Blevins' truck transporting something that looked like a refrigerator. He allegedly fled to Mexico a few days later.

"While nothing can ever undo the pain of this tragic loss, we hope this outcome brings some measure of peace to her family and all who cared for her," said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan of the New Jersey State Police. "This case is a powerful reminder that no challenge is too great when agencies unite with a shared mission — to stand for victims and their families, ensuring their voices are never forgotten.”

Images from the case can be viewed on the news video from WPVI-TV on its YouTube channel.

