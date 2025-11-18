No Sharia law in Texas: Abbott draws a hard line against radical Islam

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday announced action against the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Abbott issued a proclamation that designated the two groups as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under the Texas Penal and Texas Property Codes.

'The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam's "mastership of the world."'

The proclamation explained that the Society of the Muslim Brothers is a transnational Islamist organization that was founded nearly 100 years ago. It noted that the group's founder, Hassan al-Banna, once stated that "jihad is an obligation from Allah on every Muslim and cannot be ignored nor evaded," adding that jihad means "the fighting of the unbelievers, and involves all possible efforts that are necessary to dismantle the power of the enemies of Islam including beating them, plundering their wealth, destroying their places of worship, and smashing their idols."

Abbott's proclamation also stated that the group's Eighth Supreme Guide, Mohammed Badie, is serving a life sentence in prison for "plotting an armed insurrection in Egypt."

Badie "has stated that the organization's primary goal is to establish Islam's 'mastership of the world' and a total reform of all domains of life by resurrecting an Islamic state — or a Caliphate — empowered to forcibly impose Sharia law worldwide," the declaration read.

It noted that CAIR, also an Islamist organization, was formed as a "front group" in the U.S. for Hamas, according to the FBI.

RELATED: How Islamic 'charities' fund terror with YOUR money

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

Abbott's proclamation contended that CAIR is "a subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood," and its members have been "repeatedly employed, affiliated with, and supported individuals promoting terrorism-related activities."

By designating the two groups as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations, individuals who promote or aid their criminal activities could face heightened penalties, and their affiliates are prohibited from acquiring land in Texas.

RELATED: Exclusive: Chip Roy introduces bill to strip 'absurd' tax-exempt status from CAIR, other groups with terrorist ties

Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam's 'mastership of the world,'" Abbott said. "The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas."

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) reacted to Abbott's declaration, writing in a post on X, "I have long fought against CAIR and Islamists in North Texas who are waging civilizational warfare against our state and nation. Just as I did as Mayor of Irving, every level of government must do everything in their power to stop the expansion of Islamists in our country. They want one thing and that is to get rid of the rest of us."

"No Sharia courts. No Islamist dominance of neighborhoods. Never let these people take root," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!