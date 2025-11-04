Exclusive: Chip Roy introduces bill to strip 'absurd' tax-exempt status from CAIR, other groups with terrorist ties

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is leading the charge to ensure Americans are no longer "inadvertently subsidizing" groups with terrorist links, Blaze News learned.

Roy introduced legislation Tuesday that would eliminate the tax-exempt status for extremist groups with close ties to terrorist organizations, according to bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News. Roy is setting his sights on groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has been found to have ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and even Hamas.

'This must end.'

"It is absurd that the U.S. has provided organizations with ties to terrorism tax-exempt status in the U.S. — resulting in the American people inadvertently subsidizing terror against themselves," Roy told Blaze News.

"It is ridiculous, and we should have ended this long ago," he continued.

Roy's bill, dubbed the No Tax Exemptions for Terror Act, would go after organizations that take advantage of the tax exemption intended for charities, which is broadly defined. Although groups like CAIR define themselves as charities, the FBI identified the group as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation investigation and demonstrated how CAIR's founders partook in a meeting with Hamas supporters in 1993.

"No organization with ties to terrorism should receive a tax benefit," Roy told Blaze News. "For example, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) should immediately be stripped of their 501(c)(3) status."

"CAIR has ties with Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other extremist organizations that routinely use violence and commit horrific acts to advance their political agenda," Roy added. "CAIR's national executive director even praised Hamas' barbaric October 7 attacks against Israel."

"This must end," Roy told Blaze News. "CAIR and other non-profits with ties to terrorism should immediately be stripped of their 501(c)(3) status."

