Noncitizens and double voters: Ohio exposes potential election fraud in 8 states, DC

Election integrity has become a top concern among the American public, and Ohio is leading an effort to address those concerns and root out fraud.

On Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) revealed that an ongoing review discovered potential voter fraud impacting eight states and Washington, D.C.

“During an ongoing review of the Ohio Voter Registration Database using state and federal data, evidence of 30 noncitizen registrations were uncovered by Election Integrity Unit investigators. In addition, the review found 11 individuals from Virginia, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, and South Carolina who appear to have voted in multiple jurisdictions,” a press release from LaRose’s office read.

LaRose referred the findings of “potential fraudulent noncitizen registrations and fraudulent double votes” to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R), as well as the attorneys general of the seven other states and Washington, D.C.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images

LaRose stated, “We must send a clear message that election fraud won’t be tolerated.”

“The only way to maintain Ohio’s high standard of election integrity is to enforce the law whenever it’s broken. Through the investigations of our Public Integrity Division’s Election Integrity Unit, we are rooting out lawbreakers so we can bring accountability and justice,” he added.

The attorneys general will determine whether to review the evidence further and ultimately decide whether to prosecute.

While LaRose can initiate investigations, he must refer his findings to the AG or local district attorneys for prosecution.

LaRose wrote in a letter to Yost, “Critics of Ohio’s election integrity efforts may try to minimize the significance of these referrals, as though some small amount of election crime is acceptable.”

“Even one illegal vote can spoil the outcome of an election for the citizenry at large, whether it be a school levy, majority control of a legislative chamber, or even a statewide election contest. Just this last election, a single vote in Licking County decided the outcome of a local levy after the final certified count,” he continued. “If we intend to give Ohioans absolute confidence in the integrity of our elections, we must have zero tolerance for misconduct.”

Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office told Blaze News it had not yet received LaRose’s evidence. However, it noted, “We did get a phone call from them and expect them to forward the evidence.”

The Colorado Attorney General’s office stated it “cannot confirm or otherwise comment on investigations.”

The offices for the attorneys general of Ohio, Virginia, Arizona, D.C., Illinois, Kentucky, and Maryland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.