Construction at new NFL stadium screeches to a halt after 'racist and hateful symbol' found on site

An NFL team is cooperating with police on an investigation into a "racist and hateful symbol" that was found at the construction site of their new stadium.

The Nissan Stadium for the Tennessee Titans is scheduled to open in 2027, but that might be delayed by the discovery of a noose, according to the Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is in charge of construction.

'We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this.'

"This week, a racist and hateful symbol was discovered on our site. There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace," said the organization. "We reported the incident to law enforcement, suspended work, and launched an investigation."

They added that workers will be subjected to anti-bias training after the incident, according to an ESPN report.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, a Democrat, decried the harrowing discovery.

"Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear- or hate-based," the mayor said in a statement. "We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this. It is very concerning. There is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police, and we'll see what that investigation turns up."

The builders alliance is also offering a reward for information that leads to the "identification of the individual responsible" for the noose.

RELATED: 'It's a straight-up noose!' — Bubba Wallace is angry at online response to FBI's investigation

The deal reached to construct the stadium has been criticized for including the largest public subsidy for an NFL stadium in U.S. history. Critics of these subsidies argue that the economic benefits of building a new stadium never meet up to the promises made by local lawmakers and the league.

The stadium will cost about $2.1 billion, with much of that cost being shouldered by the taxpayer. The Titans and the NFL are paying for about $840 million of the project.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!