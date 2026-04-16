VIDEO: Nude man near elementary school shot by police officer, continues to resist and is tased by other cop

Georgia police tased and pepper-sprayed a nude man near an elementary school before shooting him and then tasing him again, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a man exposing himself near Peeks Chapel Elementary School in Conyers and found the nearly nude man on Benji Boulevard, a GBI press release reads.

'He did everything possible not to use his firearm,' said a witness who did not wish to be publicly identified.

The GBI says the man advanced on one of the officers, who responded by pepper-spraying him and employing a taser as well.

When those methods proved ineffective and the man continued to disobey orders, the officer shot him.

A second deputy arrived and used his taser on the man, who continued to refuse to comply with their demands.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment. He remains in stable condition.

The man was later identified as 19-year-old Jason Marshall-Haynes.

WAGA-TV obtained cellphone video of the man walking before the shooting incident as well as afterward.

"He did everything possible not to use his firearm," said a witness who did not wish to be publicly identified.

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The witness said the officer fired two shots, but the man continued to advance on the officer. He added that he believed his neighbor was having a mental illness episode.

No deputies were injured in the incident. The officer who shot the man was placed on administrative leave, but Sheriff Eric J. Levett said it was a routine step to maintain investigative integrity.

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