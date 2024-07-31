Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff
NY police pull over man for not wearing seatbelt and find he's a child molester wanted on additional child rape charges
July 31, 2024
The man was hauling a children's ride for a county fair in western New York.
New York police pulled over a man for minor traffic offenses and found that he was a convicted child molester who was on the run for additional child rape charges.
And he was hauling a kid's carnival ride to a county fair at the time.
Gordon had been convicted of child molestation in 1995.
The West Seneca Police Department said an officer pulled over a Ford F-350 that was driving westbound on I-90 because the driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and the windshield was cracked.
The man was unable to produce identification and only provided a carnival company ride operator ID with the name "James Davis." The man also gave police a false date of birth, and after an investigation, police said they were able to uncover his true identity.
Police say 48-year-old Michael Wayne Gordon of Kokomo, Indiana, was wanted on warrants for two level-one felony counts of child molestation and one level-five count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Gordon had been convicted of child molestation in 1995 in Indiana and convicted for child molestation again in 1999. In 2004, he was convicted of failure to register as a child molester.
WKBW-TV reported that court records said Gordon was facing a new child molestation charge in 2021 in Indiana but he did not show up to a hearing, which lead to his arrest warrant.
Gordon had been hauling a children's ride for Strates Shows, but the company told WKBW that he was an independent driver and was not its employee.
