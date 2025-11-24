NYC subway rider pays brutal price after asking fellow passenger to stop talking loudly on cell phone

A New York City subway rider was stabbed in the stomach after asking his attacker to stop talking loudly on his cell phone aboard a train Saturday morning, police told the New York Post.

The attacker allegedly responded to the request by punching the 54-year-old victim several times in the face before stabbing him in the gut, police told the Post.

The attack occurred aboard an E train at the Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer station in Queens around 11 a.m., police noted to the paper.

The attacker jumped off the train at the station and was on the loose, police told the Post, while the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The victim's daughter told the paper in a follow-up story that more police are needed in the NYC subway system.

“They’re supposed to be on the station,” the daughter, who requested anonymity, told the Post on Sunday. “I don’t really see them as much anymore.”

The paper added that the victim was "heading home from his restaurant gig" when the attack occurred.

“It’s a crazy world we live in,” the daughter told the Post as her father — a waiter — recovers in the hospital.

Commenters on WPIX-TV's Facebook post about the attack agreed:

"Despicable behavior!!!" one commenter declared.

"Sounds about right for NYC," another user said, adding that "NY needs more lenient gun laws for law-abiding citizens."

"I guarantee you they were being loud on purpose to have a reason to stab someone," another commenter wrote.

"F**king animals," another user said.

"This cant be true — remember when [Democrat Gov. Kathy] Hochul said it's safe?!" a commenter reacted with just a bit of sarcasm sprinkled in.

"I can’t anymore," another user lamented. "I just don’t get it."

Stabbing spike?

The Post said the stabbing occurred just a day after a homeless man was charged after being caught on video allegedly slashing two men in their faces on a Queens subway platform last week.

More from the paper:

Tyquan Manassa, 28, was charged Friday in connection to the Wednesday afternoon attacks on two men on the southbound platform of the E and F train at the Union Turnpike station in Kew Gardens, the NYPD said.



Manassa was identified as the stabbing suspect after cops busted him for a separate, unhinged outburst at the Ward’s Island shelter where he’d been staying Thursday, sources said.

“Unfortunately, I feel like it happens so often that it’s kind of like we’re desensitized to it,” Fatima Shahid, 18, told the Post in regard to subway violence.

Shahid, who lives in the area, added to the paper that "it does make me feel a little unsafe. I’m glad that I don’t take the train as often as I used to. ... So I feel a little OK, but I know that somebody who does it every day would be scared and feel unsafe.”

