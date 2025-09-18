'White boy,' 'cracker': Subway rider dares to glance at hollering female behind him — so she veers into beatdown mode: Cops

A New York City subway rider dared to glance at a hollering female seated behind him over the weekend, and she reacted by repeatedly hitting the man with her fists — and racial slurs — the New York Post said, citing police and sources.

The paper — which characterized the female in question as a "hate-fueled attacker" and "anti-white" — said 20-year-old Genesis Gittens was yelling on a southbound L train at the 1st Avenue and East 14th Street station in Manhattan just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

'They’re getting even more brazen these days.'

A 28-year-old man sitting in front of her turned to look, the Post said, citing authorities and law enforcement sources.

With that, the Post — citing a criminal complaint — reported that Gittens "flew into a rage, repeatedly punching the straphanger in the face as she sneered, 'White boy' and 'cracker.'"

Police said the victim was left with a bloody nose and refused medical attention, according to the paper, which characterized the attack as "unprovoked."

Gittens was arrested less than an hour later and charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, the Post said, citing the complaint.

The paper — citing court records — said she pleaded not guilty during her arraignment and was released. It isn't clear if another court date for Gittens has been scheduled.

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Commenters on X issued pointed reactions to the incident.

"These stories just keep coming," one commenter said. "NYC is a cesspool."

"They’re getting even more brazen these days," another user observed.

"Why doesn’t the city employ more officers to ride the subway?" another commenter wondered.

"Another one of those 'safe' days on the NYC subway," another user quipped.

Another commenter asked, "Have we learned no lesson on where to sit on a train? Don’t stand too close to the door, either, or you can get pulled out of the train or have your phone or purse stolen. Don’t stand close to the edge of train platform [because] you can get pushed [into] the incoming train. Don’t fall asleep, or you can be burned alive. Maybe you should not ride the train alone or NEVER."

Indeed, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was minding her own business, scrolling on her phone on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 22, when a male seated behind her suddenly stood up and repeatedly stabbed Zarutska in the neck. She bled out on the train after the unprovoked attack and died.

The killer was soon heard saying, "I got that white girl," surveillance video appeared to show. Suspect Decarlos Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, but a federal criminal complaint also was filed against him last week in U.S. District Court in Charlotte, charging Brown with one count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.

