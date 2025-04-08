NYC to return another $106M in FEMA cash as Trump ends illegal immigration spending

The Trump administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned New York City that it plans this month to take back another $106 million in federal funds that the city received under former President Joe Biden to address the ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

In February, President Donald Trump demanded that New York City return more than $80 million in immigration-related funding. The action prompted Mayor Eric Adams (D) to take legal action against the administration, which remains ongoing.

“Like their previous actions clawing back appropriated funds, these steps are unlawful, and the New York City Law Department is currently determining the best legal recourse to take to ensure that this money remains in New York City, where it was allocated and belongs,” Adams stated.

“As I have repeatedly said, New York City did not create this crisis — it was caused by decades of federal inaction and failure to pass comprehensive immigration reform,” he added.

Adams has contended that the city’s taxpayers alone should not have to bear the burden of the immigration crisis created by the Biden administration. He called the FEMA funds “the bare minimum our taxpayers deserve.”

“With minimal help from the federal government, our administration has skillfully managed an unprecedented migrant crisis, during which more than 234,000 people have entered our city seeking shelter, costing taxpayers over $7.5 billion in just three years,” Adams said.

In the court filing, Adams claimed the move had “no lawful grounds,” demanding that it be reversed and the administration be prevented from conducting further “unlawful money grabs in the future.”

Adams stated that he will take further legal action against the administration’s latest attempt to recoup another $106 million. According to the New York Times, the funds have already been spent.

Early this month, a judge dropped the federal corruption case against Adams, allowing him to turn his attention to his re-election campaign, where he faces several challengers.

On April 1, FEMA informed the city that it would terminate immigration-related grants totaling $188 million.

Cameron Hamilton, FEMA acting administrator, stated that the funding is “not consistent” with Trump’s mission to clamp down on illegal immigration and secure the border.

“The Department, consistent with President Trump’s direction, is focused on advancing the essential mission of enforcing immigration laws and securing the border,” Hamilton stated.

“Consequently, grant programs that support, or have the potential to support, illegal immigration through funding illegal activities or support illegal aliens that is not consistent with DHS’s enforcement focus do not effectuate the agency’s current practices,” he said.