'Goodness gracious, my God': New poll paints bleak outcome for Biden's re-election hopes — and his reaction only helps Trump

President Joe Biden and his team are reportedly dismissing the latest poll that should be setting off warning sirens inside his campaign headquarters.

The newest poll conducted by the New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer found that Biden currently trails Donald Trump in five of six key battleground states.

"Frankly, for the Joe Biden campaign — these numbers are an absolute disaster."

Those headline numbers (among registered voters) are:

Arizona: Trump (49%) vs. Biden (42%)

(49%) vs. Biden (42%) Georgia: Trump (49%) vs. Biden (39%)

(49%) vs. Biden (39%) Michigan: Trump (49%) vs. Biden (42%)

(49%) vs. Biden (42%) Nevada: Trump (50%) vs. Biden (38%)

(50%) vs. Biden (38%) Pennsylvania: Trump (47%) vs. Biden (44%)

(47%) vs. Biden (44%) Wisconsin: Trump (45%) vs. Biden (47%)

These numbers are concerning for Biden not only because the path to the White House is paved by winning these battleground states. But, importantly, the poll found that Democratic Senate candidates in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are leading their Republican challengers. Moreover, the Democratic Senate candidate in Wisconsin is leading her GOP challenger by a larger margin than Biden leads Trump.

This means voters are not souring on the Democratic Party as a whole. Rather, they've soured on Biden.

The poll, meanwhile, confirmed what other surveys have found: Biden is losing support among young voters, black voters, and Hispanic voters. Their support is critical to his re-election.

The New York Times explained:

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are essentially tied among 18-to-29-year-olds and Hispanic voters, even though each group gave Mr. Biden more than 60 percent of their vote in 2020. Mr. Trump also wins more than 20 percent of Black voters — a tally that would be the highest level of Black support for any Republican presidential candidate since the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Not surprisingly, the poll found that inflation, the economy, and cost of living were the issues voters care about most — and they trust Trump to handle them.

Polling expert Harry Enten described the poll results as an "absolute disaster" for Biden, especially among the Sun Belt states.

"These Sun Belt battleground states — frankly, for the Joe Biden campaign — these numbers are an absolute disaster," he reacted on CNN. "The smallest lead is in Arizona for Donald Trump: He's up six. Look at this: Nine in Georgia, 13 in Nevada. My goodness gracious, my God, that is a huge lead. No Democrat has lost that state since John Kerry lost it back in 2004."

The results of the New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer are not new. Others polls have produced the same results: Trump is beating Biden in most battleground states.

And yet, the Biden campaign is ignoring the warning signs.

According to Axios, neither Biden nor his closest advisers believe the results of these polls, despite the results being reproduced repeatedly. They believe the polls don't represent how voters actually feel.

Whether Biden would also dismiss poll results favorable to him remains to be seen.

