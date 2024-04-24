NYU prof rips hate speech double standard: If I said 'lynch the blacks' or 'burn the gays' I'd 'never work in academia again'

Amid the anti-Israel protests erupting on colleges campuses of late — which have boiled over into anti-Semitism — New York University professor Scott Galloway blasted what he sees as a "double standard" when it comes to repercussions for hate speech on campus.

Galloway on Tuesday spoke to MSNBC host Willie Geist — and as video showed pro-Palestinian protesters donned in their familiar black-and-white checkered Keffiyeh scarves hollering their chants, Galloway noted that "if I went into the NYU square with a white hood on and said 'lynch the blacks' or 'burn the gays,' my ID would be shut off by that night."

The Stern School of Business prof added, “I would never work in academia again. There would be no need for the words 'context' or 'nuance'; I wouldn’t be protected by terms like 'First Amendment' or 'free speech.' I would be out of the world of academia. It seems like we have a double standard when it comes to hate speech — as long as it's against Jews."

Some examples of anti-Semitism at Columbia University were caught on video:

Geist readily agreed and asked Galloway, "Why is there that double standard? Because of course you're right; you don't even have to say it out loud. If these things were being said about black people or gay people or Latinos or Asians or anybody else, forget it. Shut down the school. Everybody's expelled. Why is there still that double standard?"

Galloway had a few theories, among them that Israel in the last several decades has moved from being a David to a Goliath — and that college students have wrongly conflated the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s with the Israel-Hamas war.

He added that students also have "digressed unfortunately because of an orthodoxy promoted by me and my colleagues that there are oppressors and oppressed, and the easiest way to identify oppressors is how white and how rich they are. Fairly or unfairly, Israel is seen as ground zero for whiteness and how wealthy they are."

Galloway also said young people are being “manipulated” by TikTok, given the popular Chinese video platform is the young generation's "frame for the world."

“If you look at TikTok, there are 52 videos that are pro-Hamas or pro-Palestinian for every one served on Israel,” he told Geist. “I think that we are being manipulated. I think Americans are easier fooled than convinced they've been fooled, but if I were the CCP, I'd be doing exactly the same thing." He added that social media is "sowing division and polarization."

