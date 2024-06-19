AOC calls Netanyahu 'a war criminal,' says he shouldn't have been invited to deliver an address to joint meeting of Congress

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "a war criminal" and said he should not have been invited to deliver remarks before a joint meeting of Congress.

"This man should not be addressing Congress. He is a war criminal. And he certainly has no regard for US law, which is explicitly designed to prevent US weapons from facilitating human rights abuses. His invitation should be revoked. It should’ve never been sent in the 1st place," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

The congresswoman made the comments while retweeting a video in which Netanyahu said that he had told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it is "inconceivable that in the past few months the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration does "not know what he's talking about" and that only one munitions shipment was paused.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) invited Netanyahu to give a speech before a joint meeting of Congress. The Israeli leader is scheduled to deliver the remarks on July 24.

GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito of New York responded to Ocasio-Cortez's post by tweeting, "Please send your tickets for his speech to 1508 Longworth HOB. There's thousands of #NY04 residents who’d love to hear from the duly-elected representative of a diverse, democratic, American ally."

