Bipartisan lawmakers invite Israel's Netanyahu to speak before joint meeting of Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak before a joint meeting of the U.S. legislature.

In a message, the lawmakers noted, "the horrific attacks of October 7th shocked the world and forced your nation into a fight for its very existence. We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability."

'The existential challenges we face ... threaten the security, peace, and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world.'

"For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress," the message signed by the four lawmakers stated.

"The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia, and China, threaten the security, peace, and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world. To build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America's solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government's vision for defending democracy, combating terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region," the message concludes.

Last year, on October 7, terrorists perpetrated a heinous attack that included slaughter, rape, and kidnapping.

Israel has been waging a war effort in response, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been steadfastly supporting the Jewish State.

"Some members of Congress refuse to condemn this raw brutality. Calling for a Palestinian state or supporting the ICC request for arrest warrants—it's all a warped interpretation of justice, but also anathema to peace and bringing all hostages back home," a tweet on Fetterman's @SenFettermanPA X account states.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!