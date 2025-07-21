Off-duty border officer shot in face allegedly by ‘Illegal Alien Monster’ with multiple arrests

A robbery over the weekend in a New York City park turned violent when one of the alleged culprits, an illegal alien, shot an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer.

On Saturday, the officer and a female companion were sitting alongside the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park in Manhattan when they were ambushed by two men riding a moped around 11:50 p.m., the New York Post reported.

'He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED.'

A video of the incident showed one of the suspects approaching the two by the riverside. After a brief scuffle and an exchange of gunfire, the suspects fled the scene on their moped.

One of the alleged culprits shot the officer in his face and left forearm. The off-duty officer responded by drawing his firearm and shooting the suspect multiple times.

The wounded suspect was identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national, after he walked into a hospital to receive care for the gunshot wounds and was subsequently arrested.

Nunez illegally entered the U.S. in April 2023. He was apprehended and processed by border officials who released him due to a lack of detention space. A judge ordered his removal that same year, sources told the Post.

The suspect has been accused of many other violent crimes in the U.S. At the time of his arrest, Nunez was reportedly wanted on kidnapping and weapons charges in Massachusetts. Law enforcement in New York City previously arrested him four times, but he was released without bail on each occasion, the Post stated. He was previously accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, threatening to kill another foreign national with a machete, and violating a protection order.

The Post reported that none of the alleged offenses were eligible for bail.

RELATED: Activists blame Trump for bounty hunter 'kidnapping' of mom of 3 for deportation — feds say it was a hoax for cash

Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

The accomplice in the shooting remains at large.

Police officers, who quickly responded to the shootout, were already near the scene after reports that the same two suspects had mugged a woman minutes before, stealing her cell phone.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that the off-duty CBP agent is in stable condition after undergoing surgery on Sunday.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visited the wounded officer in the hospital on Monday.

“Suspect Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez is a national and citizen of the Dominican Republic,” Noem wrote in a post on X. “RE ENTERED and RELEASED under Biden — on April 4, 2023, the United States Border Patrol apprehended him at/near San Luis, AZ.”

RELATED: ICE accuses Democratic congressman of joining 'violent mob,' doxxing agent

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the recent attack, slamming Democrats for allowing illegal aliens into the country.

“Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on social media. “He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED.”

“The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage,” Trump continued. “The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That’s how evil and dangerous they are!”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!