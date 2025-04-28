Video: Woman tells a mother she hopes her 11-year-old girl dies after she allegedly smashed child's head into metal slide

An Ohio woman was caught on police bodycam video telling a mother that she hopes her 11-year-old girl dies, after she reportedly smashed the child's head into a metal slide at a public park.

Citing a police report, WOIO-TV reported that 20-year-old Destany Scott attacked an 11-year-old girl on April 18 at a playground in Stark-Wayne Schrader Park in Canton, Ohio.

'Go ahead, hit me ...'

The child's mother, 34-year-old Paige Dishong, claimed Scott “repeatedly slammed her head off the metal portion of a slide,” according to the police report.

The Canton Repository reported that Scott accused the child of first slapping her in the face.

Citing the police report, WKYC-TV reported that Scott “did cause physical harm to the juvenile victim by hitting her head against a metal platform."

WOIO obtained police bodycam video of the arrest of Scott.

"All I did was smack her in the face and start smacking her around," Scott is heard saying on the police bodycam video.

The officer asks if she did anything else beyond slapping, and Scott says, "No."

The police officer then informs Scott that he has seen a video showing her attacking the child at the playground.

Scott was arrested, and Dishong was watching from nearby.

Police bodycam footage shows Scott being led away in handcuffs, when she threatened Dishong that people were "coming after" her.

Then Scott is heard taunting the mother.

“And I hope your daughter dies,” Scott says in the bodycam video. “Go ahead, hit me ...”

Video shows the mother charging at Scott and attempting to physically assault her with police officers all around.

The mother was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Dishong is scheduled to appear at Canton Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on May 2.

Scott was arrested on a warrant on April 22 and booked at the Stark County Jail. Scott was charged with misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct, plus felony counts of felonious assault and aggravated assault.

The judge set Scott's bond at $95,000.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!