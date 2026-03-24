Oklahoma governor names political outsider to replace Markwayne Mullin

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma went outside the world of politics to fill the Senate seat of newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

On Tuesday morning, Stitt tapped energy executive Alan Armstrong following Mullin's Senate confirmation Monday night. Mullin is now set to be sworn in Tuesday afternoon to replace current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who leaves the department on March 31.

'He's a strong business leader.'

Stitt first praised President Donald Trump in a press conference Tuesday morning, applauding him for selecting Mullin to head the DHS. He also congratulated Mullin before naming Armstrong as his temporary replacement.

"I'm incredibly proud now to announce that my pick as the next U.S. senator of the state of Oklahoma is Mr. Alan Armstrong," Stitt said at the press conference.

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Stitt referred to Armstrong's extensive career in the energy industry, serving as CEO and president of Williams Companies, a Tulsa-based energy firm. He later stepped down to serve as executive chairman of the board of directors at Williams Companies last year and previously chaired the Department of Energy's National Petroleum Council.

"He's a strong business leader who understands the power of free markets and limited government," Stitt said. "He's spent his career fighting for Oklahoma's energy industry and providing affordable, reliable energy to all of America."



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F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Armstrong will serve the short remainder of Mullin's term, which ends in January 2027.

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