At least 4 Olympic swimmers, including 2 Americans, test positive for COVID-19 but aren't sent home

Multiple swimmers, including two Americans, have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 but haven't been required to withdraw.

Unlike previous years, the virus reportedly is being treated similarly to other respiratory viruses, multiple outlets report.

'They are following all the protocols that we have.'

According to outlet SwimSwam, American swimmers David Johnston and Luke Whitlock tested positive for COVID-19, and they were moved to a hotel off Olympic grounds where they will isolate. Coaches reportedly are closely monitoring the whole team since the two swimmers were staying in an Olympic Village apartment with five other teammates.

Johnston has a few days to recover for his Saturday event, the men's 1500-meter freestyle.

Whitlock already competed in his only event, the men's 800-meter freestyle; he placed 15th. He is experiencing only mild symptoms, which allegedly include a cough, an insider stated.

A USA Swimming spokesperson told SwimSwam there is no mandatory masking or testing in place for American swimmers.

"We encourage our athletes to do whatever makes them the most comfortable, working with the team doctors," communications director Jake Grosser said.



British 100-meter swimmer Adam Peaty tested positive Sunday night after winning a silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke.



"My heart is full," Peaty said after the event on an X post, which includes photos of him and his family.

Yahoo Sports noted that Peaty swam more than two seconds slower than his personal best, speculating that the virus had an impact on his performance.

The outlet also reported a noticeable number of coaches and staff wearing masks around the pool Tuesday morning, apparently due to concern over contracting COVID-19 with the virus seemingly spreading.

Australian athletes appear to have had a more devastating run-in with the virus at the Olympics.

After testing positive, 1500-meter competitor Lani Pallister withdrew from her freestyle heat Tuesday. Nearly a week prior, it was officially announced in an Olympics press release that five members of the Australian women's water polo team also tested positive but were not forced to withdraw.

Australian Olympic team head Anna Meares said, "If those five athletes are feeling well enough to train, they will, and they are following all the protocols that we have." Meares also said the entire team had been tested.

The team representative noted that the athletes have been isolating from other team members, but only when not training, and that they have been wearing masks.

The treatment of COVID-19 in Paris contrasts starkly from previous games, such as the 2022 Beijing Olympics during which staff, athletes, and anyone else in a country's bubble were tested daily.

As CNN reported at the time, fans from outside China were banned, and all athletes were required to be fully vaccinated or placed in quarantine for 21 days upon arrival in the country.

