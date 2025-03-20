One of Time's 100 most influential people soon to become one of Trump admin's 100 most recent deportees

Jeanette Vizguerra is a leftist fugitive who illegally stole into the United States in December 1997. After her criminal conviction for using fake documents in 2009, she was ordered out of the country — something the Obama administration evidently never got around to. While the first Trump administration similarly failed to eject her from the homeland, the president's second administration is evidently not making the same mistake.

To the chagrin of open-borders activists, Democratic lawmakers, and other radicals, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement nabbed Vizguerra on Monday. ICE Denver indicated that the 53-year-old activist was arrested without incident and will remain in ICE custody until she is sent home to Mexico.

Over the years, Vizguerra routinely hid in the basements of churches to avoid the authorities. Jordan Garcia, a 15-year acquaintance of Vizguerra who works for the leftist American Friends Service Committee, told the New York Times that immigration agents managed to catch her outside the Target store near Denver where she worked.

Garcia, citing second-hand testimony from Vizguerra's family, claimed that one of the agents told the illegal alien, "We finally got you."

Mike Johnston, the Democratic mayor of Denver who cut the city's police budget in order to provide more services to illegal aliens, whined about the Trump administration's faithful enforcement of immigration law, stating, "This is not immigration enforcement. This is Soviet-style political persecution of political dissidents under the guise of immigration enforcement."

Johnston, among the sanctuary city mayors recently referred by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation, falsely stated that "this is not someone with a criminal record."

Vizguerra was charged in 2009 with not having a driver's license or insurance, driving with an expired license plate, and using a false Social Security number on a job application. CNN indicated the leftist activist who repeatedly violated immigration law ultimately pleaded guilty to "attempted possession of a forged instrument" in the second degree.

'She is a subversive criminal who has abused the laws of the US over and over.'

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin noted that in addition to her past criminality, Vizguerra apparently also wished ill on the democratically elected leader of the nation she had broken into, sharing an image of an Indian scalping President Donald Trump on her Facebook page with the caption, "This is how you Make America Great Again."

"Jeanette Vizguerra is a mother and pillar in her community. I am deeply concerned about ICE's actions to detain her without any due process, like a deportation order," stated Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.). "ICE should ensure Jeanette has legal counsel and immediately release her."

ICE has reportedly confirmed that, contrary to Bennet's suggestion, Vizguerra does have a deportation order — and she's had one for many years.

National Domestic Workers Alliance, an advocacy group of which Vizguerra is a member, similarly bemoaned her arrest but refrained from similarly lying about the fugitive's criminal history or her affordance of due process.

"After living, working, and contributing to her community in the U.S. for 30 years, Jeanette now faces deportation to Mexico and separation from her children," the National Domestic Workers Alliance said in a statement. "Let's be clear: These attacks are intended to provoke fear and silence us, but we will protect each other."

In 2017, Time magazine claimed Vizguerra was one of the most influential people in the world. Apparently, what qualified her was her willingness to criticize a foreign nation's immigration policy while living there illegally and doing her best to fight its application of the law. According to Time, it also helped Vizguerra's case that she did not come to the U.S. "to rape, murder or sell drugs."

Former ICE Denver Field Office Director John Fabbricatore noted that in 2019, immigration authorities tried to remove Vizguerra, striking a deal with her attorney that she would depart voluntarily — something she had done before — thereby avoiding arrest.

"Plane tickets were purchased and we waited for her to show up at the airport. She left the church and instead fled to a different church to seek sanctuary violating the agreement she had with the government," said Fabbricatore. "I had another plan in place to physically arrest her but unfortunately President Trump unfairly lost the election and when the Biden administration came onboard they shut me down and granted Vizguerra another Stay of Deportation."

"President Trump is back and the immigration law is being taken seriously again," continued Fabbricatore. "Once again, Vizguerra does not have a Stay and it is time to go. She is a subversive criminal who has abused the laws of the US over and over."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!