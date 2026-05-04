One Senate Democrat’s uneasy standing within the party sparks intrigue as midterms loom

People have been speculating about the power balance in the Senate after the midterms — and all eyes have repeatedly fallen on one Democrat senator in particular.

Politico published an article on Monday morning detailing a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who was portrayed in the article as increasingly politically homeless.

'If we flip four seats in the Senate, who is the number 51 for the new majority?'

Fetterman, a first-term senator, is being courted by Republican leadership as midterms approach, and their majority hangs in the balance by a narrow margin, Politico said.

President Trump has been interested in flipping Fetterman for months, according to Fox News' Sean Hannity.

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Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

In his interview with Fetterman in March, Hannity shared that he spoke with President Trump with him in mind. Hannity said Trump tasked him with making the pitch to Fetterman.

“Your job is to tell him he’s gonna run as a Republican, he’s gonna have our full support, more money than he ever dreamed of, and he’s gonna win big,” Hannity told Fetterman, recalling Trump’s alleged instructions.

While Fetterman told Politico in an interview that he has no plans to become a Republican, he has become friends with a pair of senators and their spouses: Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) and Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.). He also "gets along well" with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, with whom he texts regularly, the outlet said.

However, he has still championed many liberal issues that put him at odds with becoming a true Republican, including his stances on legalizing marijuana, abortion, and gay rights.

Likewise, he has seen and is wary of how Republicans who have stood up to Trump, including Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), have been treated.

Having reached across the aisle and spent more time with Republicans, Fetterman is well aware that he is becoming increasingly alienated from his own party at the same time.

However, he is equally aware of his political leverage if the Senate's margins narrow as they are expected to in the midterms: “If we flip four seats in the Senate, who is the number 51 for the new majority?” he asked during his interview with Politico.

Republicans currently effectively hold a 53-seat majority in the Senate, while Democrats hold 45 seats. There are two independents who caucus with Democrats.

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