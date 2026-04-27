Fetterman urges Democrats to 'drop the TDS' after WHCD shooting — but Pritzker and Soviet-born Democrat don't listen

A depraved radical opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night with the apparent aim of assassinating President Donald Trump and administration officials.

Following this latest attempt on his life, Trump implored all Americans to "recommit with their hearts in resolving our difference peacefully."

'A lot of this does come from the White House.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expounded on the need to drop the divisive rhetoric, telling reporters on Monday that "this political violence stems from a systemic demonization of [Trump] and his supporters by commentators — yes, by elected members of the Democrat Party and even some in the media. This hateful and constant and violent rhetoric directed at President Trump, day after day after day for 11 years, has helped to legitimize this violence and bring us to this dark moment."

Like the hordes of anti-Trump leftists who sounded off online over the weekend, especially on the liberal X knockoff Bluesky, Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.) made clear Monday on CNN that he would rather point fingers than build bridges.

Vindman impressed upon CNN talking head Sara Sidner the supposed need for social media censorship, which he euphemistically referred to as "better regulat[ion.]"

When Sidner asked the Democrat congressman whether toning down the rhetoric "is even possible with this political class, with the vitriol that comes out of the White House," Vindman agreed that Trump is at least partially responsible for the divisive "political climate."

"No," responded Vindman, a native of the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic whose twin brother attacked Trump online after the previous attempt on the president's life. "Absolutely not. And look, I think you're right. A lot of this does come from the White House."

RELATED: Suspected WHCD shooter and another would-be Trump assassin have a lot in common — and it's not just Ukraine

U.S. President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu/Getty Images

Vindman was hardly the only Democrat who apparently felt obliged to blame Trump for the violence directed his way.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) told CNN on Monday, "Remember that it's been Donald Trump and the Republicans that have called for political violence."

After blaming suspected shooter Cole Allen's intended targets, Pritzker said that America needs to bring "peace to its politics." This sentiment was, however, short-lived, as he proceeded to defend the suggestion in his state of the state speech last year that the Trump administration is reminiscent of the Nazi regime in Germany.

Unlike Pritzker and Vindman, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) told his Democrat peers to "drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these."

Fetterman further acknowledged that the hotel where the gunman attacked on Saturday "wasn't build to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government."

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday, "What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!