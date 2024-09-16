Alexander Vindman tries to outdo his wife's ghoulish response to the latest attempt on Trump's life

Kamala Harris booster Alexander Vindman and his wife seized upon the second attempted assassination of President Donald Trump as another opportunity to attack the Republican. Their latest salvos did not go over well online.

Vindman served as the star witness in the impeachment inquiry regarding President Donald Trump's July 25, 2019, phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the years since, the Ukrainian-born former White House official has leaned hard into his new career criticizing Trump.

Days after Vindman reposted a Harris promotional video containing an unsubstantiated smear and the claim that "Trump is a danger to national security," a Democratic donor with an intense interest in Ukraine's war effort allegedly set about killing Trump in Florida.

Following reports of gunshots outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach and a possible assassination attempt, many went online to express concern for Trump and his family — including President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Vindman and his wife alternatively channeled their hatred of Trump.

Shortly after the assassination attempt was thwarted, Rachel Vindman, the Harris booster's wife, tweeted, "No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon."

'The "tolerance" of the "Left" ladies and gentlemen.'

Rachel Vindman was evidently making light of two shootings: the latest as well as the assassination attempt on July 13 when Trump was shot, former firefighter Corey Comperatore died trying to protect his family, and two others were badly injured.

Some found it hard to believe that the Harris booster's wife would rush to make such a callous comment.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson asked, "Did you really just say this?"

Comedian Rob Schneider wrote, "The 'tolerance' of the 'Left' ladies and gentlemen. At least these demons expose themselves as the loathsome cold hearted charlatans that they are."

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) wrote, "Does this represent the stance of the whole Vindman family? Especially the one running for Congress?"

Waltz was referring to Alexander Vindman's twin, Eugene Vindman, who is running for Congress as a Democrat in Virginia's 7th District.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote, "This lovely specimen is the wife of chief impeachment witness against Trump Alexander Vindman. Today she mocked the 2nd attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Of course, if same had happened to Zelenskyy, she'd demand an international inquiry."

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, tweeted, "This is disgusting."

Rachel Vindman later revealed that her initial message was being interpreted just as intended, stating in a subsequent tweet, "Sorry you're triggered [laughing emoji]. I mean no I'm not. I don't care a little bit."

"Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility," added Rachel Vindman. "Look at what is happening in Springfield, OH right now but he wants to claim he's a victim. You cannot have it both ways."

Alexander Vindman soon joined his wife in attacking Trump and downplaying attempted political assassinations.

When Trump co-campaign manager and U.S. Marine veteran Chris LaCivita suggested that Alexander Vindman should condemn his wife's statement, Vindman instead wrote, "I condemn you. I condemn your lack of integrity, your attacks on immigrants, your desecration of Arlington National Cemetery."

Vindman was not referring to the Biden-Harris administration's trampling of graves and toppling of the Jewish American-designed Reconciliation Memorial but rather Trump's recent visit — in which the Republican joined several Gold Star families in paying respects to the fallen, specifically the 13 service members killed in the Biden-Harris administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Vindman added, "Your candidate @realDonaldTrump has incited political violence for a decade. He could reduce the temperature of this election cycle. But you MAGA thrive on bullying. Fact is you are all weak."

The Harris booster proceeded to insinuate that Trump was at fault for his targeting, writing, "Donald @realDonaldTrump instigated attacks on legal immigrants resulting in bomb threats. His constant stoking of political violence doesn't receive enough scrutiny. And the violence he inspires doesn't receive enough condemnation."

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested the Vindman family "is saying if Trump won't shut up he deserves to be killed," Alexander Vindman responded, "You & the MAGA extremists have polluted our politics. On November 5th the American public will cancel Trump & Trumpism."

Alexander Vindman's twin, Eugene Vindman, took a different approach, writing, "I am grateful that no one is hurt, and thankful for the law enforcement agents who acted bravely and swiftly in the line of duty."

Eugene Vindman is running against Republican Derrick Anderson, a former A-Team leader in the Green Berets and Special Forces detachment commander who previously served in the Trump administration.

