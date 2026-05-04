Comedian claims his young daughter has trans friends — and Bill Maher shuts him down

Bill Maher has once again clashed with a liberal on his podcast — this time with comedian David Cross over transgender politics.

As the pair argued on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast about biological men competing in women’s sports, Cross seemed to believe that the existence of his young daughter’s transgender friends would be a winning argument.

However, Maher quickly responded with shock when Cross explained that his daughter’s transgender friends are 9 years old and 3 years old.

“I knew somebody who said to me ... a woman, said, ‘I was what they called a tomboy. If I was alive now and acted the way I did then, that’s what they would have done to me,’” Maher explained.

“Well, nobody’s doing this to her,” Cross said.

“Somebody is doing something, because 8- or 9-year-olds can’t do anything on their own,” Maher responded.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere and co-host Dave Landau are not surprised that Cross has adopted the opinions of the left.

“He’s in L.A., though, where he lives, so he is at the eye of the storm. So, I mean, if any of us lived in Los Angeles, our kids would have a friend who identified as trans. It would be almost impossible not to,” Landau comments.

“But I would hope, Dave, we would be able to keep our connection to reality and be able to say, ‘Look, that’s not a thing,’” Stu says.

“Three years old. This is insanity,” he adds.

“It’s a conversation that I’m shocked we’re still having,” Landau agrees.

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