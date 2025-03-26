Man met children online and gave them alcohol and marijuana before sexually assaulting them, police say

A Missouri man has been charged with a slew of crimes related to the sexual assault of five children between the ages of 12 and 14 years old, say police.

The victims, all girls, gave graphic details to police about the alleged abuse at the home of 43-year-old Cristopher Moriarty on Seckman Ridge Way in Imperial, suburb of St. Louis of about 5,000 people.

He allegedly recorded some of the heinous acts.

The abuse was allegedly inflicted between June 2024 and March 2025, according to a KSDK-TV report.

Police say they believe Moriarty found his victims on social media because he had access to a victim's account on Snapchat. That account allegedly had nude images of the victim.

Charging documents said that Moriarty gave his victims alcohol and marijuana, then made them commit sex acts with each other or with him. He allegedly recorded some of the heinous acts.

When police served a search warrant at his home, they said they found drug paraphernalia, sex toys, marijuana, and an active camera pointing at his bed.

Moriarty is charged with 14 counts related to the alleged abuse, including four counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child, three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, and three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years in age. He is also charged with molestation as well as possession of child pornography.

A judge ordered Moriarty to be held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro.

Investigators from the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Special Investigations said that they believed there may be more victims. They asked anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 314-615-5400.

Scenes from the man's neighborhood and his booking photo can be viewed on the news video from KTVI-TV.

