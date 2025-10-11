Israeli OnlyFans model allegedly robbed older men in Los Angeles — she says she's the victim of a conspiracy theory

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a bulletin with a request from the public for alleged victims of an Israeli OnlyFans model to come forward.

The bulletin said Adva Lavie is suspected to be involved in a "series of residential burglaries" of the homes of older men in Los Angeles County.

She allegedly posed as a girlfriend or companion on social media apps and platforms, according to the bulletin posted on Facebook.

"They’re invited into the home, and then this person ends up burglarizing their home by stealing their personal belongings, and so that would kind of be the scenario we're looking at," Captain Dustin Carr said to KTTV-TV.

The sheriff's department said Lavie had been arrested previously for a similar crime in a different jurisdiction but had been released from custody.

"We want to make sure that all victims are identified, they come forward and help prosecute this case," Carr added. "We have some information that there may be other victims as well."

Police said there may be as many as 10 victims in the alleged scheme.

However, when Lavie spoke to the Daily Mail via telephone about the allegations, she said she was the victim of a conspiracy before she hung up the phone.

"I think when you probably hang out with someone really powerful and someone really connected, if you piss them off, it's problematic because they can really f**k you over," she said.

Others working in the adult entertainment industry accused her of robbing them as well.

"She decided to pretty much rob basically every person in that group, essentially anything marked with a designer label," said Cody Steele, who accused her of stealing items from his Airbnb.

Lavie was described as a female adult with a height of 5'7", a weight of 104 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Police said she also goes by the name Mia Ventura, Shoshana, or Shana.

