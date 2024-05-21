Oregon mayor wants more tolerance after receiving complaints about people using public restrooms based on gender identity

An Oregon city doubled down on its DEI policy after city officials received complaints about people using public restrooms and locker rooms based on gender identity, not sex.

On Monday, Mayor Jan Kaplan and the rest of the Newport City Council addressed the issue during a public meeting. An agenda for the meeting claimed that parks and recreation officials had been "fielding questions" about transgender-related policies.

'If I see you as a predator, ... then I will interpret whatever you do as predatory.'

Resident Linda Dinerstein, who was wearing a Christian necklace, expressed concern that a male-appearing transgender person had been using the women's locker facility at the city rec center. Though this individual turned out to be a woman in the midst of a so-called gender transition, Dinerstein was still frustrated

"We do not want our children to see persons of the opposite sex or persons transitioning to the opposite sex undressed or nude," she stated emphatically.

Another woman, who claimed to be "a medical professional," said she was "mortified" that biological males were allowed to infiltrate women's spaces. "I am fearful of being exposed to male genitalia that I did not invite the exposure to," she said. "... I am afraid that I will be sexually attacked."

Others in the area, however, fretted about how trans-identifying people might feel in the wake of such complaints. "It saddens me that a few people in the community have been able to stir up a frenzy," said Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall, whom Oregon Live once described as a "transgender woman activist."

"I really feel it’s an attempt to target the bodies and identities of transgender women," Hall added.

Mary Grace Frederick, a man who pretends to be a woman, likewise shook with emotion as he insisted that people in his community judge him unfairly. "People here tonight that are sitting in this room have called me a sexual deviant and a predator," he said.



Other apparent LGBTQ+ activists were likewise slated to speak at the meeting, slamming their fellow citizens for voicing their concerns. They also pointed out that gender-neutral bathrooms are available, as are private changing spaces inside public locker rooms.

Mayor Kaplan also participated in the discussion and suggested that complaints about men possibly disrobing in front of young girls was a sign that more tolerance is needed in his community. "There’s assumptions that people make. If I see you as a predator, and I see you through that lens, because you’re different than me, then I will interpret whatever you do as predatory," he claimed.

On the agenda, the city reiterated its DEI policy, which states: "Racism and bigotry are never to be supported or tolerated, and instead are to be identified and condemned." It also indicated that transgender people could continue using whichever restroom they want.

"Public spaces are for everyone and the City works diligently to ensure they are inclusive, accessible, and safe. Our city is diverse, vibrant, and flourishing because of the many people who that live and work here. The City of Newport and Newport Parks and Recreation will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or violence toward any patrons or staff," it said.

Kaplan became mayor of Newport only recently after Dean Sawyer resigned as mayor last July after making comments on social media perceived to be "hateful." On a private Facebook page, Sawyer had criticized men who participated in women's sports and expressed support for the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump, as Blaze News previously reported. He later apologized profusely for those comments.

