Over 150 Dems vote to keep rapists, wife-beaters safe from deportation

On Wednesday, more than 150 Democratic lawmakers voted against a House bill that would deport illegal aliens convicted of sexual crimes or conspiracy to commit such offenses.



The legislation, the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, was introduced by Representative Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) and aimed to amend the current Immigration and Nationality Act to establish that "domestic violence crimes and sex offenses shall be grounds for making a non-U.S. national ... inadmissible and deportable," according to the bill's summary.

'If you vote against it, you're sexist against women.'

"The bill applies to any non-U.S. national who has admitted to or is convicted of acts constituting the essential elements of a crime of domestic violence or a sex offense, and includes conspiracy to commit a sex offense," it added.

The legislation gathered a number of Republican co-sponsors, including Representatives Andy Biggs from Arizona, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, Andy Harris from Maryland, Laurel M. Lee from Florida, Troy E. Nehls from Texas, and Scott Perry from Pennsylvania.

The bill ultimately passed the House on Wednesday, with all present Republicans voting in support of the legislation and 51 Democrats doing the same. However, 158 Democratic lawmakers voted against the bill.

Ahead of the vote, Mace told Fox News Digital that she "100%" expected some Democratic colleagues to vote against her legislation.

Mace remarked, "If you vote against it, you're sexist against women."

"I mean, truly, because we're talking about illegals who are here who are committing domestic violence, rape, and murder on women and children – they've gotta go. They shouldn't be allowed into our country," she added.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), one of the Democrats who voted against the legislation, claimed that it would somehow hurt domestic violence survivors.

"Here we are again, debating another partisan bill that fearmongers about immigrants, instead of working together to fix the immigration system," she stated. "I probably shouldn't be too surprised. Scapegoating immigrants and attempting to weaponize the crime of domestic violence is appearing to be a time-honored tradition for Republicans."

In a post on X after the vote, Mace wrote, "158 Dems care more about an open border than protecting women."

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) claimed Democrats "voted against common sense" and the American public's "safety."

"And we all deserve better," he added. "Remember this."

On Thursday, Mace wrote on social media, "Good morning to everyone except the 158 members on the Left who voted to keep illegal immigrant murderers and r*pists on the streets."