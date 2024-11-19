Pennsylvania Supreme Court once again slaps down Democrats apparently trying to overturn election results with illegal votes

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Monday that Democrats could not count ballots that were undated or misdated in their recount for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats.

Sen. Bob Casey, the Democratic incumbent, refused to concede the election and pressed for a recount despite numerous news outlets declaring Republican challenger Dave McCormick the winner. The official margin of victory narrowly falls within the 0.5% cutoff for a recount, though many have called on Casey to concede to save taxpayers money and based on the long-shot odds of a challenge.

'The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rightfully struck down the flagrantly lawless campaign by Bob Casey and his scumbag lawyer, Marc Elias, to undermine the will of the voters and steal a Senate seat.'

"Senator-elect McCormick's lead is insurmountable, which the AP made clear," said McCormick's communications director, Elizabeth Gregory. "A recount will be a waste of time and taxpayer money, but it is Casey's prerogative. McCormick knows what it's like to lose an election and is sure Senator Casey will eventually reach the right conclusion."

Critics were even more outraged when Democratic officials in some counties began counting undated or misdated ballots in their recount, an apparent violation of Pennsylvania election law.

The court quoted a 2023 election law in its decision.

"The Election Code commands absentee and mail-in electors to date the declaration that appears upon ballot return envelopes, and failure to comply with that command renders a ballot invalid as a matter of Pennsylvania law," the section read.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley denounced Democrats after the ruling.

"Following our latest RNC lawsuit, today the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled yet again that undated ballots CANNOT BE COUNTED. No more excuses. Election officials in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and other counties have absolutely no choice but to reject illegal ballots," wrote Whatley on X.

"We will hold them to it. Protect The Vote!" he concluded.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee was far more acerbic in its fiery response.

"The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rightfully struck down the flagrantly lawless campaign by Bob Casey and his scumbag lawyer, Marc Elias, to undermine the will of the voters and steal a Senate seat weeks after the election was called," the organization wrote on social media. "[Pennsylvania Gov.] Josh Shapiro, [Sen.] John Fetterman, and national Democrats must call on Casey to concede and stop undermining faith in our elections."

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Marseglia, one of the commissioners who reportedly voted to continue counting the ballots, did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

