Pair of MSNBC hosts agree if Biden beats COVID, it should 'convey exactly the same thing' as Trump beating assassin's bullet

MSNBC hosts Joy Reid and Jen Psaki agreed that if Democrat President Joe Biden recovers from COVID-19, that should "convey exactly the same thing" as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump surviving Saturday's assassination attempt and "bouncing right back and going right to his convention."

Reid and Psaki on Wednesday night were on the MSNBC dais for the cable network's coverage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Video shows Reid saying, "These two men are both elderly. Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take [an] iconic photo-op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation; we’ll figure that out one day. But his survival of that and bouncing right back and going right to his convention is being conveyed in the media world as a sign of strength."

Numerous commenters ... were dumbfounded by the comparison between Biden's presumed recovery from COVID and Trump surviving an assassination attempt and getting an ear wound as a result.

Reid then turned her attention to Biden, who on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to the White House.

“This current president of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID," Reid continued. "Should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn’t that convey exactly the same thing? That he’s strong enough — older than Trump — to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age. So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn’t that exactly the same?”

"It should," Psaki replied before Reid clarified, “I mean, it’s not exactly the same; it’s not the same incident; it’s an elderly man coming ... out of an illness.” Psaki nevertheless repeated, "It should."

How are observers reacting?

Numerous commenters on the video, which was posted to X, were dumbfounded by the comparison between Biden's presumed recovery from COVID and Trump surviving an assassination attempt and getting an ear wound as a result:

"Holy f***ing s**t that is next level," one commenter remarked.

"We are living in the death of shame," another user declared.

"Truly despicable," another commenter stated, "but honestly nothing these two horrible women say would surprise me anymore."

"@msnbc is in its death throes," another user wrote. "This is really beyond the paid call of duty."

"Every time I think it is not possible to hate the legacy media more ..." another commenter shared.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!