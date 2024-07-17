White House says Biden tested positive for COVID-19, will self-isolate in Delaware

As the controversy regarding Joe Biden's mental and physical wellness continues, the White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19.

"President Biden is vaccinated, boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test. He will be returning to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," read a statement from the White House.

Biden has previously contracted the coronavirus several times. He also said that he was sick as an excuse to explain his disastrous performance at the presidential debate against Trump last month.

Prior to that announcement, the president had said in an interview that he would consider stepping down if a "medical condition" forced his decision.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, 'You got this problem and that problem,'" Biden said in an interview with BET.

The diagnosis led to some speculation that the Democratic Party is preparing for Biden to step down from the campaign.

Also on Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff, a prominent Democrat from California, called on Biden to step down in order to give the party a better chance of defeating former President Donald Trump.

Some criticized the campaign after video showed the president getting on Air Force One after the positive COVID test while not wearing a mask, walking near members of his team who are also not wearing masks.

