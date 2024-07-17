Adam Schiff calls for Joe Biden to step down from campaign

On Wednesday, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California for the first time called for President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential campaign.

Schiff made the comments in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

"Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a senator, a vice president, and now as president has made our country better," wrote Schiff in his statement.

“But our nation is at a crossroads,” he continued. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

He went on to say that Biden's decision should be his alone but that the president should "pass the torch" to another Democrat who can beat former President Donald Trump in the election.

He also said that if Biden decides to stay the course, he would support his campaign regardless.

“I will do everything I can to help them succeed,” Schiff said. “There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump. The stakes are just too high.”

Schiff is running for a California seat in the U.S. Senate after Dianne Feinstein died in September.

Biden spoke at the NAACP conference on Tuesday, and while he took credit for economic improvement in the black community, he also misread the teleprompter several times and was criticized for his fumbles.

