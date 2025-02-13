Pam Bondi announces lawsuits against New York over immigration: 'We're coming after you'

Newly confirmed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a media briefing Wednesday that the Justice Dept. was filing a lawsuit against New York officials over immigration enforcement.

Bondi said that in addition to the state of New York, the lawsuit was filed against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Attorney General Letitia James (D), and motor vehicles commissioner Mark Schroeder (D).

'If you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next. Get ready!'

"This is a new DOJ, and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens, and angel moms," said Bondi at her first media briefing.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens," she added. "It stops. It stops today."

The Justice Dept. previously announced a lawsuit against Illinois and Chicago for similarly obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration law.

"Millions of illegal aliens with violent records have flooded into our communities, bringing violence and deadly drugs with them," she added.

Bondi had a woman speak about her 20-year-old daughter, who was raped and murdered by an MS-13 gang member.

"If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable," Bondi continued. "If you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next. Get ready!"

She explained that the state had a "tip-off" policy that warned illegal immigrants when information about them was requested by federal officials at the motor vehicles department. Bondi said the policy was unconstitutional.

Bondi ended the briefing by reiterating the threat to other cities that refuse to cooperate with the federal government.

"It's over, it ends, and we're coming after you!" she said.

The entire briefing can be viewed on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!